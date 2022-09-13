ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 2,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

