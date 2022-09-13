Asana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 6,325 call options.

Asana Stock Up 16.4 %

Asana stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Asana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

