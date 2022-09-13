Astrea Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Shares Up 0.1%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Astrea Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrea Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

