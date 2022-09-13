Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ACB opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $365.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 283.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 449,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32,475.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 139,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,343,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

