Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACB opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $365.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
