Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$10.87. The stock has a market cap of C$628.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.99.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

