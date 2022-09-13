Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 243,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,141,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.