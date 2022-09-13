Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Avantor worth $128,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

