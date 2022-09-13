Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s Largest Position

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 583.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 16.1% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned approximately 2.91% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $158,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.