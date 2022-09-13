Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

