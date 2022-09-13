Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $35.27 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $283.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.