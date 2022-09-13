Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 1,200 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40).
Barratt Developments Stock Up 2.7 %
Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 433.80 ($5.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 677.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.94. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
