Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 1,200 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments Stock Up 2.7 %

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 433.80 ($5.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 677.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.94. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 689 ($8.33).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

