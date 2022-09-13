BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.42.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$61.42 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.87.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

