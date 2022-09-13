Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Birks Group stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.
About Birks Group
