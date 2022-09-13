Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

