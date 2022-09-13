Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up 1.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Blackbaud worth $26,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blackbaud by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Blackbaud by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.99, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.