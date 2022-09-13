Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) vs. Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Critical Contrast

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blackbaud and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenable 0 0 15 0 3.00

Blackbaud presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.37%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $56.64, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Tenable.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -1.47% 8.04% 2.03% Tenable -12.97% -33.54% -5.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blackbaud and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.6% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $927.74 million 2.93 $5.70 million ($0.29) -176.99 Tenable $541.13 million 8.70 -$46.68 million ($0.72) -58.57

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

