Blackboxstocks (BLBX) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.39% -0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.44 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 18.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 211 1356 2428 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

