BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $696.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.61.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

