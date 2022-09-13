Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 5.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blackstone worth $87,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.