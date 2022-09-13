bluebird bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 5,164 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

bluebird bio Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.