bluebird bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 5,164 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
bluebird bio Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
