Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Blueprint Medicines worth $86,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

