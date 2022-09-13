Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,013.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,898.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,050.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,552.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

