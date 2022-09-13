Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.