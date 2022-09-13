BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lifted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,435 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of BorgWarner worth $52,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

