Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head to Head Analysis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 25.39% 31.63% 15.43% Barnwell Industries 29.07% 53.58% 23.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 6 6 0 2.50 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $86.79, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Barnwell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.41 $6.12 billion $7.62 7.38 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.65 $6.25 million $0.73 4.11

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Barnwell Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.