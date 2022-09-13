Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Jonathan S. Lane Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £21,240 ($25,664.57).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.02. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 114.90 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.20 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

