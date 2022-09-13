Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.67% of Cara Therapeutics worth $30,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

