Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Celanese comprises about 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Celanese worth $94,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

