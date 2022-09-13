Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 151.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after buying an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $28,853,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

