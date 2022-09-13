Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,000 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Centene worth $341,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

CNC opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

