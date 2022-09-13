Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Reduced by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,546 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 6.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Cheniere Energy worth $111,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

