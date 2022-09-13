Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

NYSE:CB opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

