Clorox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,095 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.