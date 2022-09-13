Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,889.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,536 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,832. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

