CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $94,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,903,451. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

