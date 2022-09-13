Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

