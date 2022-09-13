Comparing BT Brands (BTBD) and Its Peers

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BT Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.63% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 486 3969 5220 204 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BT Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given BT Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 36.67 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 10.74

BT Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BT Brands competitors beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

