Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

