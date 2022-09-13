Contrasting Surrozen (SRZN) & Its Competitors

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 269 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Surrozen to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Surrozen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.83 Surrozen Competitors $754.48 million $143.11 million 4.20

Surrozen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Surrozen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surrozen Competitors 674 3563 10298 152 2.68

Surrozen currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 632.60%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 80.65%. Given Surrozen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Surrozen peers beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

