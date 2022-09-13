Contrasting Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unicycive Therapeutics and Sio Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sio Gene Therapies 1 2 1 0 2.00

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.59%. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,098.63%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than Unicycive Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -103.19% -90.17% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -95.11% -80.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Sio Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.02 million ($1.02) -0.71 Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$71.89 million N/A N/A

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Sio Gene Therapies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About Sio Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

