COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Trading Up 0.4%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

COVA Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $73,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $143,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.