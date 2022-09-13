Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 24.66. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.