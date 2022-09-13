Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

