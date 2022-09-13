CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $21,168.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 520,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,933.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.36. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

