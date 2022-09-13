CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $21,168.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 520,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,933.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CSP Price Performance
Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.36. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98.
CSP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
