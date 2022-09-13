CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.