Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Holdings Lowered by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287,743 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Cytokinetics worth $69,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 102,742 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 952,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,069,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,759 shares of company stock worth $5,498,104 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

