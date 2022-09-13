Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 10,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,189,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.