DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). Approximately 1,364,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 577,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

