DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

