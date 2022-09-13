Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €210.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($214.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

ETR:DB1 opened at €172.00 ($175.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €167.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €161.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52-week high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

