Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 161 Shares

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts purchased 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($180.92).
Diaceutics Stock Performance
Shares of DXRX opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.22 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £77.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9,100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.
Diaceutics Company Profile
See Also
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.